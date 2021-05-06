Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $53.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.14.

OLN stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,229. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $3,841,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

