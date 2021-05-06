Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OLN traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Olin by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,772,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

