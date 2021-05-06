Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) EVP Sells $4,486,000.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.43. 1,651,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 7.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Olin by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.