OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OCFC. Raymond James raised their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

OCFC stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,993 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $15,520,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.