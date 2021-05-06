OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OC Oerlikon stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. OC Oerlikon has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

