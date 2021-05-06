Oasis Network Price Hits $0.17 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $251.68 million and $18.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001929 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007536 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

