O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $17.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

