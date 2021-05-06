NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $575.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.05 billion, a PE ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $571.22 and a 200 day moving average of $545.36. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $295.41 and a one year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

