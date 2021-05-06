Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE NMI opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
