Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,522 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.23. 56,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.