NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

NCNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NuCana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NuCana by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,319,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 269,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NuCana by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 207,220 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NuCana by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCNA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. NuCana has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $166.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

