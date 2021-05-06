Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97 to $1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million to $705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.80 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.050-4.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NUS stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 49.03%.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,499 shares of company stock worth $1,525,373. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

