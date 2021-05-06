Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares dropped 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $172.33 and last traded at $176.84. Approximately 61,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,137,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.12.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.45 and a 200 day moving average of $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $883,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,201.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,298,708. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $20,183,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

