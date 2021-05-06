Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Novavax were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 1,049.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $31,937.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $118,335.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,521 shares of company stock worth $16,298,708. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $171.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.58.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. Novavax’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

