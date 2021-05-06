Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Down to $92.65

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.65, but opened at $88.94. Nova Measuring Instruments shares last traded at $88.94, with a volume of 265 shares trading hands.

NVMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $3,793,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,530,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

