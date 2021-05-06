NOV (NYSE:NOV) Lifted to “Outperform” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.81.

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.40 on Monday. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 567,226 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 497,109 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in NOV by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 109,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

