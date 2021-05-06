nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0515

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One nOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00277414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.15 or 0.01166272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.19 or 0.00761849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,770.47 or 0.99841284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

