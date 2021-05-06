Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

NWPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after buying an additional 131,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 93,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at $2,833,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

