Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NWN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.75. 3,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,425. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

