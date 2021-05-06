Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $375.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northrop Grumman ended first-quarter of 2021 on an encouraging note, with both earnings and revenues exceeding their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a major U.S. defense contractor, Northrop Grumman enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is well positioned in high priority categories, which enables it to clinch notable contracts from the Pentagon. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause concern for investors. It fears that continued spread of COVID-19 might cause extended disruption in its supply chain. Economic tensions and changes in international trade policies, including higher tariffs on imported goods might hurt the stock. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $390.08.

NOC opened at $372.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.21 and its 200 day moving average is $308.98. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $373.24.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.