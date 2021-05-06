Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NFBK opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $853.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,885,000 after buying an additional 492,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.