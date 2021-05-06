Northcoast Research Weighs in on Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.11.

NYSE:ITW opened at $235.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.66. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $237.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

