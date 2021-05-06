Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $93.44

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.44 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 125.50 ($1.64). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.58), with a volume of 13,744 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.41.

In other news, insider Stephen Yapp purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($59,576.69).

About Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.