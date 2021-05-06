North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hologic worth $17,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $64.95. 51,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

