North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 835 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 833.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 163,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,007,170 shares of company stock valued at $129,703,518. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.78. 120,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,322,799. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

