North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 59.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

PM stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 63,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

