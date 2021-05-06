North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,132 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,457 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.23. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

