North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.60. 156,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,393. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

