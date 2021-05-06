NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.44 ($53.46).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €46.66 ($54.89) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a fifty-two week high of €47.98 ($56.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 253.37.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

