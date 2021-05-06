NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.44 ($53.46).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €46.66 ($54.89) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a fifty-two week high of €47.98 ($56.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 253.37.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

