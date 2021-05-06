NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 79,298 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,298 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.15% of VEREIT worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

NYSE:VER opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.31%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

