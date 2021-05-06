NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 11,294 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Waters worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $308.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.86. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $310.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.67.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

