NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $16.65 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,001 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 83,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,940,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $108,062,000 after acquiring an additional 525,180 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 47,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 358,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 118.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.