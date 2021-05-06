NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $15.71 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $15,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $105.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $105.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

