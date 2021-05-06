NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 972 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

NYSE:LYV opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

