Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 118,400 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 118,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,706,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 391,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

