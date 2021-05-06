Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $731,260. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

