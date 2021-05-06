Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,116 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $15,734,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

