Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. CVentures Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $390,649,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $30,642,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 386,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDC opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $62.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.