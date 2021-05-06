Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

