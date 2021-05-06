Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. CX Institutional grew its stake in Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

