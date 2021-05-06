Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

NYSE:PEB opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

