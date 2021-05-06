Nikola (NKLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Nikola to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Nikola to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Nikola has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKLA. Vertical Research began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

