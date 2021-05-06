Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nielsen in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nielsen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

