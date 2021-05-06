Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut Nickel Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NICMF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Nickel Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

