NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. NexTier Oilfield Solutions updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NEX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 40,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEX. Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

