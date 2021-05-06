NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7,342.01

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,342.01 ($95.92) and traded as high as GBX 8,144 ($106.40). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,126 ($106.17), with a volume of 383,350 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,053.89 ($79.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 36.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,986.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,342.01.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

