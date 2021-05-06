Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $607.23

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 607.23 ($7.93) and traded as high as GBX 888 ($11.60). Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) shares last traded at GBX 866 ($11.31), with a volume of 79,640 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company has a market capitalization of £783.43 million and a P/E ratio of -157.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 758.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 609.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L)’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.