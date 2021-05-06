NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE NXRT traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $48.75. 707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,005. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

