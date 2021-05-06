Newton (NEW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.57 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $21.61 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.26 or 0.00273084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $656.89 or 0.01148038 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.15 or 0.00744770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,113.90 or 0.99816856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

