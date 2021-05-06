Newfound Research LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newfound Research LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,572. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

